Gardener shares before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'What a magnificent project'

The community worked together to transform an unloved communal yard into a gorgeous garden.

A post shared to the r/GardeningAustralia Reddit forum took the internet by storm when one user documented before-and-after pictures of their garden transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor explained that over just two years, the communal space had been given a complete makeover. The people living in the apartments put in a lot of effort to prepare the soil, get rid of the dyed wood chips that the developer left, and make the ground ready for growing.

"We wanted bird and bee attracting natives that didn't have destructive roots, and provided a natural screen for front apartments," the avid home gardener explained.

Before, the area was drab and devoid of life, but after planting a bunch of native plants, it became lush, green, and almost unrecognizable.

Transforming a traditional, monoculture grass lawn to a native plant lawn is one of the best ways to save time, money, and water, while being kind to the planet. Crops such as clover or buffalo grass require less maintenance and watering while also providing a welcoming environment for bees.

Letting your yard grow a little wilder, or rewilding, is another cash-saving option that is sure to attract birds and pollinators to your yard.

While a complete garden makeover isn't accessible to everyone, even planting a small patch of native plants can improve your outdoor area.

"What a magnificent project that you now all get to see and enjoy," one Reddit user commented. "Well done indeed."

Another commenter added: "Hopefully you are all rewarded with plenty of bird and bee visitors for all the hard work."

"That's cool that you guys got together and did that," someone remarked. "I've always wished my town had a community garden or something similar such as what you guys did."

