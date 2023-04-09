Makeup expert warns against big mistake people make when trying to cover up acne: ‘You really don’t need to do that’

“You can get more of a natural look with the coverage still involved.”

For those with acne, makeup can be a game-changer. But less is more — as long as you’re using the right products.

TikToker Lavinia (@laviniarusanda) says many people pile on full-coverage foundation to mask their blemishes, which gives their skin an unfortunate cakey appearance.

“But you really don’t need to do that and you can get more of a natural look with the coverage still involved,” she says in her TikTok tutorial.

Her secret? Color correcting.

Lavinia starts with the Exa Jump Start Smoothing Primer, applied to her entire face. She then whips out the Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector in green, applying directly to each pimple, “since green counteracts red on the color wheel.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

After using her finger to blend the color corrector in, Lavinia applies Exa’s High Fidelity Foundation to her face. “We have this natural skin finish without all the cakey makeup,” she says, sporting her finished look.

According to several psychologists, the ritualistic act of applying makeup can be good for you, helping to boost mood and confidence. Touching your skin during the application process also releases the mood-boosting hormone oxytocin, according to psychotherapist Valentina Dragomir.

Your makeup choices can have an impact on the environment, so make sure to do your research and pick a sustainable brand. Lavinia uses Exa, a clean, sustainable makeup brand.

The company is also giving back, vowing to donate a portion of its profits to Women’s Voices for the Earth, an organization that seeks to eliminate harmful chemicals from cosmetics and other products.

Overall, people were supportive of Lavinia’s hack, with one person commenting, “Obsessed. Formula looks so creamy.”

One commenter expressed concern about her application method, however.

“You shouldn’t put the applicator on your pimples, the bacteria contaminates the product,” they say. “Use your finger instead 🥰”

“This is why we love preservatives in cosmetics haha but yes to be extra safe you can apply to your finger!” Lavinia replies.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.