Homeowner shares how they handled a yard infestation with just one pantry item: 'None of these [other] ideas will work'

"I'm so happy we didn't have to kill them."

Even after you're done with your coffee, it can pay off for you. A TikToker showed how humble coffee grounds can help deter unwanted critters from your garden.

The scoop

Lydia of the The Bee's Edwardian TikTok account (@the_bees_edwardian) shared a video showing how coffee grounds helped end a mole yard infestation.

In the video, Lydia indicated that they'd been dealing with a mole problem and asked the community for answers. She wanted specifically to avoid killing the cute but mischievous creatures.

"Take it from a molecatcher, none of these ideas will work," a past on-screen comment from a TikTok read.

However, someone suggested that the animals didn't like the smell of coffee grounds, and it could be an effective solution.

Lydia took them up on the tip, and it paid off. She showed herself initially putting coffee grounds in the molehills to repel the animals. Since then, she's taking preventative action by pouring a mixture of water and grounds once a month on her yard to keep them at bay.

"It's been about six months, and I'm so happy we didn't have to kill them," Lydia concluded.

How it's helping

Lydia's hack is a money-saving move for coffee-drinkers. Instead of paying anywhere between $100 to $550 for removal, she used something already on hand that didn't cost extra. While the moles might be cute, they can be a major nuisance with their molehills and tunnels.

Another benefit is not having to kill them or threaten other creatures. The traps or pesticides that removal services could harm other creatures by mistake. Avoiding these measures keeps other animals safer.

Coffee on the other hand can affect your yard positively.

Gardeners have touted coffee grounds as a secret weapon to enrich the soil with nutrients. It can also act as a low-cost fertilizer. It is important to be careful not to overuse the grounds, per research from Oregon State.

It also acts as an effective deterrent against slugs and snails, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture found. Getting healthier plants and fewer pests can help homeowners tap into gardening's numerous benefits. That includes saving money on produce, providing fresher, better-tasting food, and bolstering mental and physical health.

What everyone's saying

Lydia's approach was well-received. TikToker users expressed their gratitude for the harmless method.

"Thanks for the tip!" one wrote.

"I'm infested and starting now!" a user shared.

