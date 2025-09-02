Gardener reveals why you shouldn't be throwing coffee grounds in trash: 'There are great benefits'

If you're tossing your used coffee grounds in the trash, you're missing out on one of the easiest free tools for boosting your plants.

A TikTok video shows just how simple it is to repurpose your morning cup into a low-cost fertilizer for herbs, veggies, and more. It's a mess-free hack that could save you money on soil treatments — and make your garden more productive.

The scoop

PurelyRaw (@netzayjimenez) walks through a herb garden while gently sprinkling coffee grounds around oregano and thyme.

"Who doesn't love coffee?" the TikToker asks via the video text, describing it as "the secret fertilizer."

According to the post, used coffee grounds contain nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus — all of which support plant growth. The trick is to let the grounds dry out and only apply them every few weeks, which helps prevent mold or buildup.

It's easy, it's free, and you probably already have everything you need.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

The biggest benefit? You're skipping expensive fertilizers and using something that was headed for the trash. No need to buy specialty garden products when your old coffee does the job just fine.

It's also a no-fuss way to boost the health of your soil, especially for edible plants like herbs and greens. Additionally, growing your own food promotes a healthier diet, which in turn leads to a healthier mind and body.

Environmentally, it's a smart way to cut food waste. Instead of adding more to the landfill, your coffee grounds can control pests while helping you build stronger, healthier soil and reduce your need for synthetic chemicals.

Oregon State University observed that coffee grounds, when used correctly, can even help deter slugs.

What everyone's saying

Viewers had questions — and a few creative ideas.

One person asked, "Does this work for inside plants too?"

The poster replied: "Yes it does! However, sprinkle only dry grounds to prevent mold. Avoid daily use, only every few weeks. There are great benefits."

Another viewer wrote, "Wait is this the wet coffee that's left in the pod after you make it or are you using fresh ground coffee new?"

The poster responded, "I'm using used grounds."

Someone else added: "We literally collect all the grounds in a bowl next to the sink. I'm about to make a body scrub with it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.