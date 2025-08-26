Gardener reveals why you shouldn't be throwing away old coffee grounds: 'I love this'

If you're looking for an easy way to give your plants a nutrient boost without buying pricey fertilizers, one gardener on TikTok has a simple solution, and it starts with your morning cup of coffee.



Not only does this method cut down on waste, but it can also improve your soil and keep pests at bay, all while keeping a little extra cash in your pocket.

The scoop

In the video, creator Kelly (@toomanyinthekitchen) shows how used coffee grounds can double as an all-natural, nutrient-rich fertilizer for certain plants.

"Don't toss those used coffee grounds. Your plants love them," she says in the clip, sprinkling the grounds around plants in her garden.



Coffee grounds are especially helpful for "acid-loving blooms like roses, hydrangeas, and azaleas, darling," she adds. The grounds add nitrogen, improve soil texture, and deter pests such as slugs and snails.

There's one important caveat: Coffee grounds are rich, Kelly says, so it's best to mix them into compost or apply just a thin layer. This ensures your plants get the benefits without being overwhelmed.

How it's helping

The biggest draw for gardeners is the cost — or lack thereof. Coffee grounds are something most households already have on hand, meaning you can give your plants a nutrient boost for free.



Knowing exactly where your fertilizer comes from adds peace of mind, especially for anyone who wants to keep their garden chemical-free.

Healthier soil can mean better yields, so you may even notice tastier veggies and more vibrant flowers. Beyond the savings and plant health benefits, gardening itself offers proven perks for mental well-being, physical activity, and fresh air exposure.



On a larger scale, growing your own food can reduce environmental impact by lowering the demand for mass-produced and globally shipped produce.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What everyone's saying

Viewers jumped on the idea, with many expressing surprise and excitement.

"This was such good advice. I had no idea," one enlivened user said.



"I love this. My local Starbucks gives away grounds for your compost bins," another shared.

So, next time you brew a pot, don't toss the grounds. Give them to your garden, and watch your blooms thank you in full color.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.