Baker shares secret ingredient to punch up classic chocolate chip cookie recipe: ‘That sounds incredible!’

Old coffee grounds can be used in a surprising number of ways, from becoming sneaker material to keeping unwanted critters out of your garden. One TikToker is adding to that list, with a recipe for coffee grounds chocolate chip cookies — and they look delicious.

The scoop

Julius Fiedler (@bakinghermann) is a plant-based chef with a number of decadent recipes on his website and TikTok page.

These cookies are best made with about 1.4 ounces of used espresso grounds, but they can also be made with ground coffee or with no coffee at all.

The recipe includes the following ingredients:

6.3 oz bread flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

3.5 oz granulated sugar

3.5 oz dark brown sugar

1.4 oz leftover (decaf) espresso grounds

2.8 oz extra virgin olive oil

2.5 oz hazelnut milk

1 tsp white miso

1 tsp vanilla extract

4.9 oz dark chocolate

Fiedler instructs to whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt in one bowl, and the sugar, espresso, olive oil, hazelnut milk, miso, and vanilla extract in another. Fold the two mixtures together, and then gently fold in the chopped chocolate.

Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes to 24 hours, and then bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The recipe makes about 18 cookies.

The dough can also be frozen, so depending on how many you need, you can freeze the smaller balls of dough until you want them.

“Did you know that you don’t have to waste the coffee grounds? Just mix them [all] together!” Fiedler says in his video.

How it’s helping

Not only does this recipe get you delicious cookies, but it’s also extremely convenient.

Being able to leave the dough in the refrigerator initially for up to 24 hours means that you can throw together the dough and then go attend to other responsibilities, picking the recipe back up when you have time. Plus, the option to store the cookies in the freezer coupled with the recipe’s use of old coffee grounds makes it environmentally friendly by helping to cut down on food waste.

Not making excess cookies will mean there’s no chance of them going bad before you can eat them, and transforming the coffee grounds into something edible means that they won’t end up in a landfill.

Around one-third of all food in the U.S. goes in the trash each year, making food waste the number one contributor to U.S. landfills. This hack is a great way to help reduce that number and to make sure your delicious cookies don’t go to waste either.

Comments on the post were blown away by how good the recipe sounded.

“Oh that sounds incredible!” wrote one user.

Others couldn’t wait to give the recipe a try themselves. “Can’t wait to make this!” said another user.

