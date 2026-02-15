Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item purchased at thrift store: 'Score of the year'

Shoppers know that thrift stores can save them a bit of money, but sometimes a shopper will find such an amazing deal that they end up saving thousands on an item.

That's what happened to one Redditor who purchased a Coach purse for their mother for $100, only to discover that it retailed for $4,500. They shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The Reddit user posted a photo of the purse and a screenshot of its retail price and wrote, "I was not aware of what it retailed for."

While finds like this one are somewhat rarer than finding non-name-brand items on the cheap, they also aren't unusual. Whether it's a Staub Dutch oven purchased for $13 rather than $200-$300 or a vintage Mackenzie-Childs piece worth $1,500 bought for $45, people can find some incredible deals when shopping secondhand.

Even everyday items like clothing and shoes can be purchased at super low prices, which is one reason more people have begun thrifting. With the cost of living rising, thrifting ensures that people save money when they need it most.

The benefits of secondhand shopping go beyond just saving money, though.

It's also possible to make a profit from shopping at thrift stores if a person finds the right vintage or luxury item or furniture piece, which they can then clean and resell at retail price on sites such as eBay.

Thrifting is also a fantastic resource for crafty people, like upcyclers. Since clothing is so much cheaper at thrift stores, those into upcycling can buy more for less to create new fashions they can then wear or sell.

Additionally, by purchasing secondhand items, shoppers are keeping these items out of already crowded landfills. By doing this, consumers reduce the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere, helping to lead to a cleaner, cooler planet.

As for the person who came across the Coach bag, fellow Redditors absolutely loved the find.

"OMG so lucky - excellent find," one Redditor proclaimed.

Another person added, "Wowwww score of the year!"

