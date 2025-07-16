Shopper devastated by thrift store's 'ridiculous' price tag on sought-after item: 'I would've cried'

Shoppers have been known to score some great deals at the thrift store, but occasionally, the opposite is true.

After leveling with themselves about the price of the name-brand mini handbag they had purchased, one savvy shopper decided to return the bag to the thrift store.

They posted a farewell picture to the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The most devastating catch and release," the original poster wrote. "I'm gonna try and find it somewhere hopefully cheaper."

The mini handbag is a unique bug-themed sketch print design by Coach. According to the OP's post, the original price tag read $185, but the thrift store priced it at $95.

Even though the thrift store's asking price was still nearly 50% off retail, many, including the OP, believed that it was a bit too steep for a thrift store find.

"At a thrift store!? They are ridiculous in pricing. I hope no one buys it until it is reasonably priced," one user commented.

Another commenter shared that they had bought the same bag brand-new from the Coach outlet store for only $100. Upon further research, the commenter discovered the bag, likely on the Coach outlet website, was selling for about half the cost at $56, making the thrift store price even more ludicrous.

Shopping at thrift stores has always been an affordable way for shoppers to save money on everyday necessities or score deals on rare or valuable secondhand items.

One shopper scored a pair of vintage strawberry-shaped salt and pepper shakers for only 50 cents at Goodwill. Another lucky shopper found a high-end, name-brand cookware set by Le Creuset for only $2.

These items most likely would have ended up in the landfill had they not been saved and diverted from the trash. Thrift stores give perfectly good items a second life, minimizing the need for the production of new goods, which requires additional energy and resources.

"I have this exact bag and I LOVE IT! I recommend finding some on Mercari and then offering your own prices to sellers," one commenter suggested.

"I would've cried bc I too love bugs and I too wouldn't spend that," another user said.

