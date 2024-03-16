Homeowner shares unexpected use for home organizer that will have you ready for spring: 'OK, that's genius'

The popularity of this hack serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of innovative solutions to eco-friendly living.

With spring around the corner, everyone's itching to get outside and spruce up their spaces. People looking for easy ways to decorate outdoors can benefit from easy and eco-friendly hacks shared by others on social media. These simple tricks are perfect for those wanting to add a touch of greenery and functionality to their outdoor living areas as they welcome the warmer weather.

The scoop

One of these brilliant hacks was shared by Sarah Teresinski (@redux_style) on her Instagram page. Teresinski shared that she repurposes closet door hooks to effortlessly transform her outdoor spaces into green paradises or practical storage areas by hanging them along her fences outside.

The post features a demonstration of how to utilize various types of hooks, including long ones with multiple hooks and smaller, more decorative options. The long ones are used to hang baskets to be filled with luscious plant life that bring her outdoor space to life.

"I love these really inexpensive ones you can get like that dollar store because the hooks bend easily and you can either use a little zip tie on your basket, if you don't have a handle on it, or you can use the existing handle and hang your baskets on the hooks," Terensinski explained.

The smaller, decorative hooks can be used to hang towels near the pool or sprinklers for her kids. She also uses them to hang metal baskets that can be used as outdoor storage for pool noodles or floaties.

How it's helping

This hack offers a multitude of benefits, both practical and environmental. Firstly, it saves time and money by repurposing inexpensive closet door hooks into versatile outdoor accessories. The ability to hang plants, towels, or other items on fences maximizes space utilization and adds a decorative touch to any outdoor setting.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Additionally, this hack presents an eco-friendly solution by encouraging the reuse of existing materials, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability. This practice is called upcycling.

Upcycling is an act of resourcefulness that aligns with the broader goals of reducing our environmental footprint and promoting a circular economy, where we keep products and materials in use for as long as possible. The beauty of upcycling is that it often results in one-of-a-kind items with added character and charm. Plus, it's an inclusive activity that anyone can try, regardless of skill level.

What's everyone saying

The transformation of closet door hooks into outdoor plant holders exemplifies the power of creativity and resourcefulness in solving everyday problems. The popularity of this hack serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of innovative solutions to eco-friendly living.

"Awesome & looks so pretty!" exclaimed a commenter.

"How do you blow my mind every single day," said another follower.

"OK, that's genius," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.