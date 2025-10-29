Home chef shares incredible hack to handle tricky kitchen cleaning task: 'Looks new'



Let's face it, air fryers are convenient, but a nightmare to clean. Grime tends to build up quickly, but harsh chemical cleaners shouldn't be the only answer. A home cook on TikTok, named Sonja (@sonja_h98), shared an easy two-ingredient soak-and-rinse method that leaves the air dryer basket spotless without scrubbing or chemical smells.

The scoop

In the short video, the creator sprinkles baking soda into the air fryer, adds some drops of dish soap, pours in hot water, and lets it soak for 15 minutes. After draining and rinsing, the basket looks brand new. The video went viral on CleanTok, with one commenter calling it the "best hack."

Baking soda's mild abrasive properties make it an effective way to cut through grease and loosen residue without damaging the nonstick coating. Combining natural cleaning products like baking soda and soap can eliminate the need for harsh chemical sprays, which can irritate skin and contribute to indoor air pollution. To take things even further, ditching your kitchen sponge altogether and using reusable cloths or brushes helps reduce your footprint further by reducing the amount of microplastic that ends up in our waterways as a result of everyday cleaning.

How it's helping

The hack is both convenient and sustainable since baking soda and dish soap are both affordable and biodegradable. Another air fryer user described this method as the easy way to deep-clean an air fryer, noting how it makes their day easier, all while they avoid chemical-ridden products such as single-use cleaning wipes or plastic degreasers. To bring the point home, a third air fryer user echoed the same advice: a natural soak with baking soda removes grime without damaging the surface.

Switching to natural cleaning methods can also help reduce the long-term effects of plastic waste. As noted by the WorldWide Fund for Nature, plastics used in common household products can break down into microplastics that contaminate waterways and soil, ultimately harming wildlife and entering the food chain. Choosing reusable tools and refillable containers along with natural cleaners helps slow that cycle and cut unnecessary plastic use.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users in the comment section loved the easy cleaning trick:

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Looks new," one commenter wrote in response to the results of the deep clean.

"Perfect clean," another added to the sea of impressed comments.

"My cue to clean the air fryer," a third joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.