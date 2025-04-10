  • Home Home

Homeowner shares money-saving trick to keep your fridge running efficiently: 'I am doing it today'

by Katie Lowe
"I was today years old when I found out you should be doing this."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Is your refrigerator running? No? You'd better watch this TikTok.

The creator shared a hack for cleaning out your fridge coils to keep everything running smoothly — no joke.

@grovehousereno Hey 👋... Just btw, it's probably been 6 months since you cleaned your fridge coils #homemaintenance #homemaintenancetips #housemaintenance #homeowner #hometips #appliances #refrigerator #cleaninginspo #cleaningmotivation #homeimprovement #maintenance #diy #youcandoit ♬ W.I.T.C.H. - Devon Cole

The scoop

In this helpful video, Megan (@grovehousereno) demonstrates the benefits of tidying up a refrigerator's heating coils.

Megan pulls out the fridge, careful not to tug on the water line (the tube that connects the refrigerator's ice machine to a water source), and unscrews the grate on the back of the fridge.

Megan explains why it's important to avoid bending the coils by vacuuming gently with a brush attachment, stating, "The space between the coils allows your fridge to dissipate heat." If any coils collapse, use the screwdriver or a knife to pry them back into place.

How it's helping

Fridge experts back up Megan on this. Iron Mountain Refrigeration reported that neglecting your coils can lead to your fridge not cooling properly, faster breakdowns, and a high energy bill.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Dirty refrigerator coils struggle to dissipate heat, which can mean your refrigerator doesn't cool as effectively," it stated. "... When your refrigerator coils are dirty, it requires more energy to maintain the desired temperature, leading to noticeable increases in your energy bills."

Cleaning the coils is a quick fix that can help your wallet. Not only does it reduce your energy bill, but it extends the lifespan of your fridge too. Buying a new fridge is a big investment; fostering longer lifespans for appliances helps save money and reduce waste, preventing these massive machines from ending up in a landfill.

If you are in the market for a new fridge, check out TCD's guide for purchasing the perfect appliance for a smart home.

What everyone's saying

"I am doing it today," one commenter said.

"I was today years old when I found out you should be doing this," another wrote.

"Thanks for the reminder," someone else said.

