Man shares 'secret' hack to get brand-new appliances for a fraction of the cost: 'Some of this stuff is half off'

"Literally got a brand-new, no-damage fridge for $700 because a customer bought it and his wife didn't like the color."

Appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry machines can cost homeowners thousands of dollars each, especially if they're equipped with high-end features and smart home technology.

That's why TikTokers were thrilled to learn about a hack for buying like-new appliances for a fraction of the cost.

The scoop

In a viral video, 757HomeSolutions (@757homesolutions) offered insights about how to save money on appliances if you don't mind a few dents or minor damage.

"Come to Lowe's and check out their damaged section of appliances," the original poster said. "Some of this stuff is half off."

He goes on to show a range marked down from $999 to $250 and a $1,600 refrigerator marked down to $700 just because it has a couple of dents. Those dents didn't faze him at all, and he plans to simply cover them up with magnets and kids' artwork.

How it's helping

757HomeSolutions' cost-saving hack was wildly popular because of how much money people can actually save by shopping in Lowe's clearance section.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

You can still get very high-quality items by shopping for damaged appliances, perhaps even choosing a machine with eco-friendly options for long-term savings. Look for damaged appliances with EnergyStar ratings to improve your household's electricity and water efficiency as you save money on utility bills each month.

Meanwhile, smart home features on damaged appliances can save you additional money each year while reducing your home's carbon pollution.

Shopping in clearance sections and thrift stores is an excellent way to prevent totally functional housewares from being prematurely disposed of in landfills. You give slightly less-than-perfect appliances a second chance while reducing consumer demand for new ones and supporting a circular economy.

What people are saying

TikTok users quickly jumped in to share their stories about finding slightly damaged appliances for incredible deals.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I got a $2,000 washer for $650," one TikToker wrote in the comment section.

Another TikToker shared: "Literally got a brand-new, no-damage fridge for $700 because a customer bought it and his wife didn't like the color, so they brought it back same day."

"Shhhh, don't tell the secret," commented another TikToker.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.