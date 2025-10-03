Homeowner shares incredibly simple hack to clean grimy microwave: 'This actually worked'

Cleaning the microwave has never been easier.

The scoop

Sauces, soups, and other splashes can gunk up your microwave, and it's not an easy thing to scrub down. A Redditor wrote a guide for quickly cleaning a grimy microwave, and you only need two ingredients.

"I recently discovered an incredibly simple yet effective hack for cleaning your microwave, and I just had to share it with you all. … You'll need 1 lemon, 1 cup of water, [and a] microwave-safe bowl," they wrote.

Squeeze the lemon juice into a microwave-safe cup of water — you can keep the lemons in the cup, too, and compost the peels when you're done. Then, microwave the water for three to five minutes. The steam should soften up any crust or grime, allowing you to wipe it off with ease.

"This hack has made microwave cleaning so much easier for me," the Redditor said.

No lemons? No problem. While citric acid can work as an antibacterial, the lemons aren't necessary for successfully steaming off any sludge. However, they will add a fresh, citrusy scent to your newly clean microwave.

How it's helping

Cleaning products can be costly, but DIY cleaning concoctions will work just as well.

Whether you're mopping the floor, scrubbing the tub, or doing the dishes, there's an easy, natural alternative that'll get the job done for a fraction of the price. You probably have the most common ingredients already, including baking soda, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and castile soap.

Using natural cleaning products can be better for your health, too. "Many cleaning supplies or household products can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and other health problems. Some products release dangerous chemicals, including volatile organic compounds," according to the American Lung Association.

Regular exposure to these products can raise the risk of respiratory illnesses such as asthma as well as cancer.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to test this trick, and many reported back with success.

"Wow, this actually worked! I had some stubborn stains that wouldn't come off no matter what I tried," one user said. "The steam trick is genius. Thanks for sharing!"

"Then pour the water and push the lemon halves down the sink with the disposal," another Redditor recommended. "Run hot water and turn on the disposal until it's all gone. Voila! Clean disposal. Two for one."

"I just microwave a wet paper towel for a min, then use that to wipe it down after. Works great," a third added.

