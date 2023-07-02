Cleaning expert shares remarkably easy hack for restoring grimy cutting boards: ‘Need to do this ASAP’

“All you need is salt and a lemon.”

A TikTok user has shared a clever kitchen hack for restoring your cutting board to pristine quality — and all it takes is a couple of natural ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

In a recent video, TikTok user Jess (@jessicamay_home) shows off an easy way to clean cutting boards.

“A simple way to clean your stained chopping boards,” Jess wrote in the post’s caption.

In the video, Jess writes, “All you need is salt and a lemon.”

Jess holds up her stained cutting board for the camera to see, then grinds a bit of salt onto the surface. Once the salt is evenly spread, she scrubs it with a piece of lemon. The reaction between the lemon juice and the salt causes the stains to disappear, so when she shows the cutting board again at the end of the video, it looks brand new.

Using natural ingredients, like lemons and salt, to clean your home has a number of helpful advantages. For starters, it helps you save money on costly chemical cleaning supplies. Those synthetic cleaners also have a number of negative side effects that you avoid when you use natural cleaners.

Information from the American Lung Association states that cleaning products often contain harmful chemicals that cause health issues such as allergic reactions and respiratory problems.

Furthermore, cleaners made from harmful chemicals can have negative effects on the environment. According to AspenClean, they can foster algal blooms that can poison water supplies, which can have adverse effects on humans that drink the water and also negatively impact organisms that live in that water.

Additionally, avoiding store-bought chemical cleaners reduces your plastic consumption, as these cleaners usually come in non-recyclable plastic packaging that eventually ends up in a landfill, polluting our environment and contributing to the dangerous overheating of the planet.

Rejuvenating your existing kitchenware helps extend the lifespan of each item, which means you reduce the number of items you purchase over the years. By using items like cutting boards for as long as possible, we keep perfectly usable items out of the landfill. So many wins!

Users shared their gratitude in the comment section of the post.

“Need to do this ASAP,” one user wrote.



“Thank you,” another user said.

