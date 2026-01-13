Woman reveals brilliant trick to clean popular kitchen appliance: 'Amazing hack'

Making the time to clean your kitchen appliances can be a bit of a pain. But there's a way to do it with just a few ingredients and less elbow grease.

The scoop

TikTok user Ida (@cleaningwithida) shared an easy air fryer cleaning method that needs just three things: dish soap, baking soda, and hot water.

First, pour some dish soap and baking soda into the air fryer trays. Throw in some hot water and let it sit for 15 minutes. After a good rinse and dry, your air fryer will be squeaky clean.

How it's helping

If you're looking to tighten up your budget, using cheap yet effective natural cleaners is the perfect place to start.

Baking soda is a stellar mild abrasive, and it's great at getting rid of odors and debris. A whole box costs around $1. Even if the packaging says it's good for 30 days, you can usually stretch it beyond that.

According to Real Simple, you can test your baking soda by dissolving 1 tablespoon into a bowl of vinegar. If it fizzes, it's still good for all of its purposes. If it doesn't, it might not be good for baking, but it's still great for cleaning.

Baking soda can be used to clean anything from produce to drains. When you use it or other natural cleaners, you can minimize the amount of toxic chemicals in your home. This can improve your and your loved ones' health and even be kinder to our planet.

Of course, even superheroes have their limits.

Better Homes & Gardens said you shouldn't use baking soda to clean things like mirrors and windows. Its mildly abrasive nature can scratch up your shiny surfaces. For a natural, inexpensive alternative, try using a diluted vinegar or diluted isopropyl alcohol mixture.

If you decide to mix baking soda and vinegar, make sure you use it in the right time frame. Apartment Therapy explained that the mixture will do its best work while it's still bubbling. The bubbles could break down grime, but otherwise, the ingredients actually cancel each other out.

Regardless, baking soda is a powerhouse cleaner. Lemons can also brighten up your space with their delightful scent and ability to remove grime.

What everyone's saying

Several people appreciated learning how to take care of their air fryers better.

"Amazing hack girl," one person wrote.

"Love this hack!!" another person exclaimed. "Perfect as always."

Even Arm & Hammer commented: "So satisfying."

