Professional cleaner shares brilliant no-scrub hack to clean your microwave: 'No scrubbing, no chemicals, and it's free'

Cleaning is one of the most dreaded chores around — particularly when ample elbow grease is needed to leave an item spotless.

However, professional cleaner and influencer Claire (@sisterpledgecleans) recently shared a brilliant microwave cleaning hack on Instagram that leaves your appliance looking brand new. And the kicker? It doesn't require the use of any cleaning products — just water in a bowl, your microwave, and minimal effort.

The scoop

The ingenious hack is summed up best by Claire in the post: "No scrubbing, no chemicals, and it's free!"

All you have to do is fill a bowl of water (tap water works just fine) and microwave it for 5-10 minutes. You can also add half a lemon to the water bowl for smell if desired.

When microwaving the water, the steam created in the microwave breaks down all of the grime for easy removal with a quick wipe-down. Claire describes it as an "easy, eco-friendly hack!"

How it's working

This enables people to save time and money while avoiding potentially harsh cleaning chemicals. The influencer wisely notes that, "It helps those spending a fortune on unnecessary cleaning products!"

A study by the Environmental Working Group found that cleaning products "emit hundreds of hazardous chemicals" that have a range of health effects, from respiratory damage to increased cancer risk and reproductive harm. Adopting natural cleaning solutions is not only beneficial to your health, but the overall environment too.

Another perk of this hack is that the absence of cleaning products also helps reduce plastic packaging and garbage waste around the home. Earth.org reports the world wastes about 440 million tons of plastic annually, so any opportunities to diminish this number should be eagerly adopted. Especially when the solution has the power to save you time and money while simultaneously helping the planet, it's a worthy switch.

What people are saying

Commenters on Claire's post were quick to try the hack for themselves.

One user replied, "Love this. I also put lemon [in], love the smell … but yes, steam for the win."

Another commented, "Love this tip."

When life gives you lemons, put them in a bowl with water and microwave them to easily and effectively clean your microwave. You'll avoid dangerous chemicals and plastic waste, save time and money, and skip the unnecessary scrubbing while you get rid of the grime.

