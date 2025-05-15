Expert reveals simple trick to clean a filthy oven without harsh chemicals: 'This is a great degreaser'

"I also use it for stain removal on my clothes."

Oven cleaning can be a chore, especially if it's been a while. The heat from cooking creates a burnt-on-food and grease effect that's difficult to remove.

Amid all the DIY oven-cleaning tips out there, TikToker Chantel Mila (@mama_mila_) shared an affordable substitute for harsh, often harmful chemicals.

The scoop

A cup of baking soda (which everyone should keep stashed in their cabinet), a quarter-cup of regular dish soap, and another quarter-cup of hydrogen peroxide combine to form a paste with natural cleaning power.

Even better, dish soap, baking soda, and hydrogen peroxide are fairly cheap and a more affordable combination than premium cleaners.

How it's helping

Baking soda is a mild abrasive that breaks down acidic grease and burnt-on food.

Standard dish soaps are known as surfactants because they break apart grease and hardened food, making things easier to clean.

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild bleach, sanitizing the area as it releases oxygen molecules that loosen grease and food from surfaces. That oxygen release is the reason for all the tiny bubbles that hydrogen peroxide is known for.

Plus, hydrogen peroxide is an excellent microbiological disinfectant, according to one study, as its vapor is a powerful cleaner.

The result is a certified cleaning combination. All you have to do is scrub the paste on with a sponge and let it sit for a while, doing its thing while you work on something else.

Come back in an hour and wipe it clean. A standard scraper blade will take care of the rest. Just be careful not to dig into the metal sides or back of the oven.

Sticking with materials that most people have in their homes saves money, and they're just as effective as store-bought chemicals — without the harmful fumes and plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were stoked to discover a new cleaning method with easy-to-access materials.

"This is a great degreaser," one commenter said.

Another added a bit of their own experience: "This works great on grease. Used this on my microwave, and I also use it for stain removal on my clothes."

