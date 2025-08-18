Video shows genius hack to rid empty jars of stubborn odors: 'Didn't know this'

"I have not really been loving my pickle essence coffees in those jars."

Storing leftover sauce or dry goods like rice and pasta in old jars might feel like a win for the planet. That is, until you pop the lid and get hit with a pungent smell that just won't quit.

From garlic to pickles, stubborn odors often linger long after washing, leading many to give up and toss otherwise useful containers. However, one content creator has shared a simple, low-effort trick that can make cleaning and reusing jars much easier.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, 86 Plastic (@86plastic) demonstrated a no-scrub, no-soak method to eliminate odors from both jars and their lids: leave them out in the sun for a few hours.

According to the OP, no extra tools or cleaning products are needed.

"On a super sunny day, place the jar and lid in direct sunlight. It's really important that you put the lid out there because that's where most of the smells typically come from," 86 Plastic explained.

Sunlight acts as a natural deodorizer and disinfectant. This is due to UV rays that help break down odor-causing bacteria, according to Professor Jacek Koziel of Iowa State University. This makes it especially effective on jar lids and rubber seals that are hard to clean thoroughly.

As long as you place the items in direct sunlight for a few hours, the smells often vanish entirely, no chemicals or elbow grease required.

"This is also a really good trick for getting stains and smells out of fabric," the OP said in the video.

How it's helping

This low-effort method saves time and avoids the cost of special cleansers. It's also useful for those interested in organizing and repurposing containers and packaging at home.

This hack can be paired with other smart strategies like decluttering for store credit, knowing your recycling options, and making money on your old clothes and electronics. Doing so helps you maximize the value of your belongings while minimizing clutter.

More importantly, cleaning and reusing jars helps reduce household waste, cutting down on single-use plastics and packaging. That, in turn, helps prevent landfill overflow and protects oceans from plastic pollution, both of which are growing concerns in the global waste crisis.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to 86 Plastic's tip has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Didn't know this, thanks," one commenter wrote.

"Great idea because I have not really been loving my pickle essence coffees in those jars," another added.

