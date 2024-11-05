Maintenance expert shares essential tip to easily cut home energy bills: 'The stuff they don't teach in school anymore'

"Keep [it] running smoothly and save on energy bills."

Most people overlook this simple refrigerator tip that saves money and improves energy efficiency. Luckily, home maintenance expert Mike from Tiny Task (@tinytasksservice) reminds TikTokers about the importance of cleaning their refrigerator coils.

The scoop

Mike from Tiny Task discusses small actions that can make a major difference for both your wallet and the environment. Cleaning your refrigerator coils is one of those tiny tasks that can have a big impact on your energy bill.

Mike recommends homeowners routinely clean their refrigerator coils to prevent the fridge's motor from working overtime. Dirty coils overwork the refrigerator's motor, wasting energy and increasing your utility bill.

To clean your refrigerator coils, start by pulling your fridge away from the wall. You'll have better access to the coils. Then, unplug your refrigerator and vacuum the coils, cleaning any dust or debris behind the fridge.

By cleaning your refrigerator coils, you can improve your fridge's efficiency and increase its longevity. Keeping up with routine maintenance will also help prevent breakdowns and food spoilage.

"Clean your refrigerator coils for maximum efficiency!" says Mike. "Keep your fridge running smoothly and save on energy bills."

How it's helping

Mike's tip is helping TikTokers save money on their energy bills while also reducing the impact on the environment. By improving your refrigerator's efficiency, you can cut down on your household's total electricity consumption. This will not only decrease your utility bill but also decrease the amount of pollution your household generates.

Mike's routine fridge maintenance will also help you avoid expensive repair bills — or worse, having to buy a new fridge. As a result, spending a few minutes cleaning your fridge's coils can save you thousands of dollars down the line.

It'll also prevent unnecessary items (and potentially food waste) from ending up in landfills, where it will release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Another way you can save money and reduce your utility bills is by switching your entire home to energy-efficient appliances. The Inflation Reduction Act has allocated billions for home upgrades like these, including upfront rebates in some states.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to learn the essential kitchen tip and discussed the importance of learning about sustainable living.

"Thanks," wrote one user.

"Love this!" commented another TikToker. "The stuff they don't teach in school anymore."

"Yes!!" responded Mike & Marvin.

