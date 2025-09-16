Expert reveals simple hack to clean shower grout: 'Needed this'

A Wisconsin janitor had a great tip for helping folks clean the grout in their shower, and he shared it with his TikTok followers.

The scoop

"If the tiling grout in your shower is full of soap scum, grime, or mold and mildew, let me show you the best way to clean that up," Brandon (@cleanthatup) said at the start of the video.

@cleanthatup The best way to clean tile and grout in your shower! ♬ original sound - Clean That Up

Brandon went on to demonstrate how he made a cleaning mixture out of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Once it was mixed into a runny paste, he dipped a toothbrush into it and started scrubbing between the tiles.

Brandon suggested leaving the mixture in the grout for a few moments to let it work after scrubbing. He also mentioned that multiple rounds of rinsing may be necessary to ensure there isn't any residue left.

Other experts have vouched for hydrogen peroxide in cleaning elsewhere around the bathroom, laundry, and even stubborn pet stains.

How it's helping

Hydrogen peroxide and baking soda are much cheaper cleaners than brand-name options. While saving a few bucks is great, the baking soda combo is also much better for your health.

"Some [cleaning] products release dangerous chemicals, including volatile organic compounds," according to a warning from the American Lung Association. "VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions and headaches."

These same VOCs found in commercial cleaners also get flushed out into waterways after usage. About 36% of water supplies have VOC contamination.

Meanwhile, hydrogen peroxide breaks down into water and oxygen after use, while baking soda just adds salinity to waterways.

What everyone's saying

Brandon's TikTok followers were keen to try out hydrogen peroxide and baking soda the next time they clean grout in the bathroom.

"Ahhh needed this!!" said one community member.

"Ohhh thanks I'm looking into natural cleaning products," replied another.

