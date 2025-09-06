Mom reveals how she gets rid of tough stains with one simple ingredient: 'So needed in every household'

No matter how many stain removers you buy, some spots just refuse to come out. But one TikTok mom is proving that a single, inexpensive ingredient can tackle even the most stubborn stains. Her trick has drawn rave reviews from viewers, including one who called it "so needed in every household."

The scoop

In a quick and informative video, Allie (@allie.cat12) shows how she brought new life to a pile of stained clothes — from her own tops to her kids' T-shirts — using nothing but hydrogen peroxide and a little patience.

"Everybody said to try peroxide on this stain, so let's try it," she says, pouring the liquid directly onto the fabric, rubbing it in, and leaving the items to hang-dry overnight. The next day, the stains were noticeably lighter. A second round handled the tougher spots, and the results were impressive.

"If you ever have a stain that you can't get out, try peroxide," Allie says, sharing before-and-after shots that speak for themselves.

How it's helping

For parents dealing with constant spills, this hack can save a lot of stress — and money. A bottle of peroxide costs just a couple of dollars, and many people already have one at home. Skipping specialty cleaners also means fewer single-use plastic containers coming through the door, helping cut down household waste.

Using a product you already own keeps clothes in rotation longer, reducing textile waste and extending the life of your wardrobe, which is a win for both your budget and the planet.

And peroxide isn't the only budget-friendly swap making waves. People are also cutting costs and reducing waste with baking soda cleaning hacks and vinegar-based sprays that can replace several store-bought products at once.

What everyone's saying

The comments section showed just how many people were excited to try it for themselves.

"Wow, this is a good trick!" one viewer wrote.

Another said, "Ok this is amazing — about to try it on some old stains."

Parents especially related. "This is genius as I enter toddlerhood," one commented, while another acknowledged: "WHAT?! I never knew this! This would have saved me some time (and money) with all the stained baby clothes."

"This is so needed in every household! Thanks for sharing," an especially excited viewer exclaimed.

Hydrogen peroxide might not be glamorous, but with its usefulness, it could become your new laundry room essential.

