Car owner demonstrates easy hack to clean foggy headlights with common household items: 'You don't have to pay to have them cleaned'

Let's turn cloudy headlights crystal clear with this money-saving trick.

Dirty headlights aren't just unsightly. They can be dangerous, reducing visibility and putting you at risk of an accident while driving at night. Instead of shelling out big bucks for professional cleaning or replacement, one TikToker has a solution using ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

The scoop

TikTok user Irie (@irenemcadams4) shared a simple way to restore foggy headlights using just vinegar and baking soda.

"Mix vinegar with baking soda… It's supposed to oxidize and clean it all up," Irie explains in her video. "There's a tip: You don't have to pay to have them cleaned."

The hack couldn't be easier: Combine the two common household ingredients and use a cloth to wipe down your headlights. In the video, you can see the dramatic difference as layers of built-up grime transfer from the headlight onto Irie's cleaning cloth.

How it's helping

This clever hack can save you hundreds of dollars compared to professional headlight restoration services, which can cost between $100 to $300 per pair of headlights. Some auto shops even recommend complete headlight replacement for severely oxidized lenses, which can run hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Beyond cost savings, this DIY solution reduces plastic waste from store-bought headlight cleaning kits. Those usually come with multiple disposable applicators and plastic bottles of cleaning solution that often end up in landfills.

The natural cleaning power of vinegar and baking soda is also gentler on the environment than harsh chemical cleaners while being just as effective at cutting through years of oxidation and road grime.

In fact, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products. These alternatives, which use mostly household staples, are just as effective and often safer than store-bought alternatives. For instance, consider turning your discarded orange peels into a DIY cleaning spray, cleaning your oven with lemon-infused baking soda, or using salt and white vinegar to lift blood stains from linens.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to this simple cleaning hack was enthusiastic.

"There is something so satisfying about vinegar and baking soda together. Came out great. I feel like I've done this for some things before," one viewer commented.

Others were eager to try it themselves, with one saying, "Ok I'm definitely trying this. Thanks for sharing!!"

"Oh man I need to do this to mine!!" another commenter chimed in, echoing the excitement of many who discovered this money-saving solution.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.