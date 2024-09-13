Mom shares go-to cleaning hack to remove blood stains from delicate linens: 'Such a handy tip'

Instead of shelling out for pricey stain removers or replacing stained sheets, you can tackle tough marks with pantry staples.

Got blood stains? This simple hack will save your sheets and the planet.

We've all been there. You nick yourself shaving or wake up with a nosebleed, and suddenly, your pristine white sheets look like a crime scene. But before you grab harsh chemical cleaners or toss those linens, check out this genius trick that'll have your bedding looking fresh in no time.

The scoop

Australian cleaning guru Chantel Mila Ibbotson (@mama_mila_au) shared a hack for banishing blood stains using ingredients you probably already have at home.

"You've ever had blood stains on your linen? Use a simple trick to remove it," Chantel explains in her video.

"Just add white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide to the stain and you should see it lightening straight away. Then, add it to your wash with a quarter cup of salt to draw up the stain, wash as usual, and stains disappear."

How it's helping

Instead of shelling out for pricey stain removers or replacing stained sheets, you can tackle tough marks with pantry staples. Vinegar costs just pennies per use, while hydrogen peroxide is only a few bucks for a big bottle.

But the benefits go beyond saving Washingtons. By opting for natural cleaners, you're keeping harsh chemicals out of waterways and reducing plastic waste from store-bought stain removers.

In fact, you can substitute natural cleaning solutions for most chemical-laden solutions populating store shelves. Try using baking soda and liquid soap to melt away shower grime or sun-drying your pillows. Small changes like these add up to a significant impact when we all pitch in.

What everyone's saying

Commenters raved about this simple yet effective hack.

"Hydrogen peroxide removes blood instantly and doesn't smell," one commenter shared.

Another chimed in, "So smart, I just had that problem."

Many appreciated the easy, accessible solution: "Oh that is such a handy tip!"

The overall consensus? This trick is a keeper for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routine and make more eco-friendly choices at home.

By embracing intelligent hacks like this one, we're not just solving everyday problems. We're taking small steps toward a cleaner, greener future. And that's something we can all feel good about, whether we're doing laundry or dreaming of a greener world.

So, next time you go toe-to-toe with a stubborn stain, remember that the solution might be simpler (and greener) than you think.

