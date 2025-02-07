Experts are urging homeowners to ditch their aging backup generators — here's why homeowners are buying this next-gen option

Nothing disrupts daily life quite like a power outage. As rising temperatures fuel more extreme weather, the risk of prolonged blackouts is growing.

Whether it's a storm, a heatwave, or a wildfire knocking out electricity, more people are seeking backup power solutions to stay prepared.

As The Washington Post detailed, experts are encouraging investment in solar energy paired with battery storage.

While dirty fuel-powered generators — which run on diesel, petroleum, propane, or natural gas — have long been the go-to, they come with pollution and safety risks. They can keep essential appliances running during blackouts, but they also emit harmful pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, which contribute to poor air quality and pose serious health risks.

"Imagine a neighborhood loses power, and every other house has some kind of fossil burning generation," Logan Burke, executive director of the Louisiana-based Alliance for Affordable Energy, explained to the Post. "That all compounds into really bad ground-level ozone, which causes serious respiratory distress."

On the other hand, solar panels and home energy storage systems provide a cleaner alternative.

Batteries connected to rooftop panels can be integrated directly into a home's electrical system, allowing them to automatically take over when the grid goes down.

Meanwhile, portable solar-powered batteries can be connected to appliances via extension cords or integrated through a transfer switch to power multiple devices.

However, batteries have limitations. They can only hold so much energy, and even large ones may not sustain power-hungry appliances like stoves or air conditioners for long.

Solar-charged batteries offer flexibility, but they can take hours to recharge using solar alone, making them less reliable for immediate backup during prolonged blackouts.

When it comes to price, backup power costs vary widely based on size and technology. According to the Post, a 5,000-watt diesel generator ranges from $500 to over $5,000, while a solar-powered battery with similar capacity costs around $4,700.

A full home solar-plus-storage system has a much higher upfront cost but can generate long-term savings, especially with available tax incentives and financing options.

For example, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers homeowners a tax credit of up to 30% of a solar energy system's cost. President Trump has suggested he may roll back these benefits, so homeowners looking to maximize savings should act soon. Companies like EnergySage offer free tools to help you get installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted providers.

While traditional generators require fuel and regular maintenance, solar-plus-storage systems continue to provide value over time. These systems reduce electricity costs year-round while lowering planet-overheating pollution.

"[A] diesel generator just sits there decaying, whereas the solar plus battery system is giving you value all the time and adding a battery can give you resilience," Z. Smith, director of sustainability at architecture firm EskewDumezRipple, told the Post.

