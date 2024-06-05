Gardener shares easy method to deter neighborhood cats from ruining your garden beds: 'A good deterrent for other insects and pests'

This hack is one of many sustainable swaps you can make to replace harmful products like pesticides or cleaning products with safer and cheaper options.

If you are spending time growing a garden, it is best that cats and other pests aren't trying to eat your produce. Good thing there are many safe and effective ways to protect your garden and allow it to prosper.

The scoop

In a TikTok from Gardening with Mel (@gardeningwithmel), she shows viewers an easy hack to keep pests away from your gardens. By saving citrus peels and putting them in and around your garden, it'll act as "a good deterrent for other insects and pests" as well as cats, Mel says.

Mel's hack is a great example of ways you can use cheap and sustainable materials that you likely already have around your house to support your green projects, like gardening. This hack is one of many sustainable swaps you can make to replace harmful products like pesticides or cleaning products with safer and cheaper options.

How it's helping

Mel's hack has multiple benefits. One is that it helps preserve the freshly grown produce in your garden, ensuring that you can reap the benefits of your hard work.

Second is that citrus peels are affordable, just save them from any citrus you eat. Third is that citrus peels, being natural, will compost into your garden and cause no harm to your plants, or the pests that try to eat them, as opposed to harmful pesticides.

Hacks to make your gardening more successful are fantastic in ensuring you can harvest a maximum yield and benefit the environment by growing your own food.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Smithsonian Libraries about gardening stated, "Today, many gardeners try to work in sync with nature. They avoid pesticides and seek alternatives to lawns. They use native and perennial plants to support biodiversity by nurturing pollinators, birds, and other wildlife."

By gardening with sustainable alternatives to pesticides and producing your own food, you can reduce your waste and support local ecosystems. Starting a garden can be intimidating, but there are lots of tips and ways to succeed at it in a sustainable and affordable fashion.

What people are saying

Commenters on Mel's TikTok were grateful for her citrus peel hack.

"The cats in my neighborhood like to use my garden as a litter box, I'm going to try this," commented one user.

"I guess I'm eating oranges today," joked another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.