Gardener shares brilliant hack to keep pests off plants: 'It definitely works'

"All the bugs that were eating at my garden have left."

A simple sprinkle of this common kitchen spice could keep pests out of your garden.

The scoop

Bugs are quick to help themselves to the delicious food in your garden, but they often leave nothing left. Keeping pests off your plants doesn't have to be difficult, and this gardener took time to demonstrate one of the easiest methods of pest-proofing your plants.

TikToker GardenWithUs (@garden_withus) shared her method of keeping bad bugs off her precious plants, and it only takes a few seconds.

"I sprinkled cinnamon all over my garden [and] all the bugs that were eating at my garden have left," she said.

Her garden had been completely eaten up by bugs, leaving only bare stalks behind. Thankfully, sprinkling a layer of cinnamon on top of the garden soil was enough to deter whatever was chomping away, allowing her plants to thrive again.

"If you have a bug problem, I'd definitely try out cinnamon," she encouraged.

How it's helping

Cinnamon is an inexpensive and easy way of controlling pests without chemicals.

Many bugs can't stand the strong smell of cinnamon, and a layer of cinnamon or cinnamon spray works wonders at keeping the bugs at bay.

Cinnamon doesn't normally kill bugs, which is a good thing — you want good bugs to remain unharmed, but that's something that store-bought pesticides can't do.

Store-bought bug sprays can't discern between good bugs, like bees, beetles, and butterflies, and bad bugs, like aphids and mites, which means you'll accidentally kill off the creatures that keep your garden growing.

If cinnamon just isn't strong enough for your backyard battle, there are tons of ways to keep bugs out. Try out companion planting, attracting pest-eating bugs, diatomaceous earth, and other chemical-free tricks.

Once the bugs are under control, you can go back to enjoying the benefits of growing your own food. Not only do you get to enjoy fresh, organic produce straight from your own backyard, but gardening can improve your mental and physical health, too.

What people are saying

Many commenters vouched for the trick's effectiveness.

"I tried it, it definitely works," one viewer wrote.

Another agreed, saying the trick "absolutely works," adding that tiny flies "immediately flew away" after applying it.

"Thank you for this," a third commenter said. "I have a rollie pollie infestation (I'm talking thousands of them), they're eating everything. … Hopefully this helps."

