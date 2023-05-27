Farmer shares the surprising kitchen ingredient that will help your garden thrive: ‘[It’s] like magic for plants’

“All you have to do is sprinkle a little bit on top.”

A TikTok user has shared their helpful hack for encouraging root growth and preventing fungi in your garden — and all it takes is a little cinnamon.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok, user Christina (@thermalandoaks) shares her cinnamon-based tip for keeping your garden happy and healthy.

“I wanna let you know a little tip. Did you know that cinnamon is like magic for plants?” she asks. “Let me tell you why. All you have to do is sprinkle a little bit on top, and this will encourage root growth. And because it has antifungal properties, it will prevent mold and fungus from growing on your starters.”

She sprinkles cinnamon all over her container of starter plants.

“One last thing: Be sure to let the solid completely dry out before you water it again once you put cinnamon in.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it’s helping

According to TalkLeisure, cinnamon acts as a rooting hormone because it contains cinnamaldehyde, which encourages plants to produce auxin. Auxin is a hormone that causes cells to elongate and divide, which helps roots to form and grow.

GardeningKnowHow also explained that cinnamon’s anti-fungal properties help stave off problems such as damping off disease and slime mold.

Christina’s cinnamon hack helps the plants in your garden take firm roots and stay healthy by protecting them from fungal problems.

Maintaining a fruitful garden can help you save money on produce at the grocery store. Gardens also improve the quality of air and soil around your home, according to GreenMatters.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their excitement about Christina’s hack and expressed their thanks in the comment section of her TikTok.

“We will definitely be doing this!” one user wrote.

“It works!!” another user said.

“What! Amazing! I’ll try it Thankyou,” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.