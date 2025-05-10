New EV owner shares honest review after trading in gas-powered car for first electric ride: 'Eager to take the plunge'

One person who switched from a gas-guzzling car to an electric vehicle has detailed their delight with their new machine.

The first-time EV owner went to Reddit's r/electricvehicles to share a photo and an honest review of their pre-owned 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, declaring that they "couldn't be happier."

Photo Credit: Reddit

After a few test drives, the original poster said they were "eager to take the plunge." After tax rebates of $4,000 and $1,500, the final price was $16,125 before sales tax and fees.

"Best purchase of my life," the OP said, declaring that they were over the moon with the color and size of their new set of wheels.

While EVs typically have more upfront costs, the long-term savings will more than make up for it. Between gas and maintenance, most drivers save around $1,500 a year, and that's not including tax credits and rebates.

With revolutionary battery improvements and more dependable infrastructure for charging, there is no better time to go electric.

For those looking to go electric in other areas of life, Rewiring America is a great resource to find out exactly what savings are available. From energy-efficient changes like going solar or installing a heat pump, there are plenty of ways to reduce reliance on dirty fuels.

More eco-friendly appliances and vehicles simultaneously reduce utility bills and heat-trapping pollution, helping you feel good about doing your part to cool down an overheating planet.

If you're still on the fence about making the big leap, find reviews to get a better idea of first-hand experiences. As with any purchase, you want to make sure it's a good fit that will meet your expectations.

If you're a dog lover, switching to an electric car will make your furry friend happy, too. A study has found that travelling in EVs is less stressful for pups compared to journeys in a noisy gas-guzzler.

The OP's EV purchase stirred up a lot of conversation and encouragement.

"It's a fantastic commuter car and the instant torque you get from an EV is so much fun," one person commented.

"That's a beauty!" another added. "Enjoy your new ride."

"Congrats and welcome to the EV life!" exclaimed a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.