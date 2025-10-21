Homeowner horrified after workers make devastating mistake in yard: 'I ran out and stopped them'

A homeowner's attempt to maintain an eco-friendly yard turned into a nightmare after a lawn care company accidentally sprayed their clover-filled lawn with weed killer — a mix-up that has drawn outrage and disbelief across Reddit.

The post, shared to the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, detailed how the user discovered a truck parked outside their home and initially assumed it was servicing a neighbor's yard. Moments later, they looked out the window and realized the crew was spraying their property instead.

"I ran out and stopped them, but they got a good chunk before I realized," the homeowner wrote, explaining that the lawn — planted with clover and native flowers for bees — had been doused with herbicide. "The guy then proceeded to argue with me that my address was the one on his list. Like no, my dude, I'm telling you I own this house and I didn't order your services."

After contacting the company, the homeowner learned the crew had mixed up addresses due to a "my bad" note left by a manager. Despite hosing down the area and a night of rain, the poster worried about losing sections of their bee-friendly lawn — and the potential harm to pets and local pollinators.

This incident underscores why many homeowners are turning away from chemical lawn treatments in favor of native plant gardens and organic maintenance methods that protect soil health, pollinators, and local ecosystems.

Reddit users quickly chimed in, urging the homeowner to document the damage and demand accountability.

"Don't wait for it to die," one commenter advised. "They have insurance for a reason."

Another added, "Take photos now and call them sooner rather than later. Document everything."

But one former lawn care worker pointed out a deeper concern: "This is actually a much bigger issue than what the company and even yourself are making it … It's called chemical trespass. It's illegal and could cause environmental damage."

