Homeowner shares stunning photo after transforming backyard: 'My pride and joy'

A Wisconsin gardener wowed Reddit with pictures of their beautiful, native yard.

Hundreds of people on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit liked the photo, which shows a lawn covered in tall grasses and colorful flowers.

"My pride and joy on its third year," the post says.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Just like several other threads in the aptly-named subreddit, the photo shows that using native plants throughout your garden can yield striking results, enough so that one commenter likened this Wisconsin oasis to "a perfect prairie".

Among many other plants and flowers, the yard appears to have plenty of black-eyed Susan, fleabane, and butterfly weed, all of which are native to Wisconsin.

Rewilding a yard like this has a number of benefits. Native plants have spent decades — if not longer — adapting to their local ecosystem, meaning they know how to thrive in local weather and soil conditions. This makes them easier to maintain, as they don't need additional water, fertilizers, and chemical-laden pesticides.

They also have a symbiotic relationship with local wildlife, and pollinators in particular. And the better a home we can provide for pollinators, the more our plants, fruits, and vegetables all thrive.

Take, for example, the bright orange butterfly weed seen in this garden. As its name indicates, this species of milkweed certainly attracts butterflies, but it also draws bees and hummingbirds.

Rewilding a yard is just one of several eco-friendly landscaping ideas that a homeowner can undertake. There's also creating a natural lawn, where grass is replaced with less water-needy options like clover or wildflowers. And in warm, dry climates, many people are switching to xeriscaping, a water-saving method of replacing traditional lawns with drought-tolerant plants and rocks.

In this Wisconsin home, however, native plants certainly seem to be the right choice. Commenters were amazed with all aspects of the lawn, but one in particular stood out.

"LOVE the height of everything!" one commenter wrote. "Beautiful."

Others couldn't believe the relatively short timeframe needed for the homeowner to transform their yard into something functional, beautiful, and environmentally friendly.

"Only three years?!" one commenter wrote. "I need so many more plants, that's amazing!"

