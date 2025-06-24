Shopper stunned after discovering luxury item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'That's a beauty'

While shopping at their local Goodwill, one lucky person found a jacket that they suspected was worth more than $1,000.

In a post shared with r/ThriftStoreHauls, the secondhand shopper showed off the gorgeous jacket to tons of jealous Redditors. They included several photos of the piece, showing off its details.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this Chanel jacket from the 2017 Cuba collection for $20 at the thrift store," they wrote.

The jacket was a light green with pleating and metal buttons. The OP added they got such a great deal since "the Chanel tag was ripped off." A similar jacket can be purchased on the high-end resale site TheRealReal for $1,100, so they saved over $1,000 by finding this item at a thrift store. According to CouponFollow, thrift shoppers can save $1,760 a year.

Even casual shoppers are likely to save at least $100 a year when buying clothing at thrift shops.

In addition to the money-saving aspects of shopping for pre-loved items, you also reduce your pollution footprint. The production of clothing produces the majority of pollution in the fashion industry, and by eliminating the creation of new clothing via reduced demand, you are helping make a big dent.

"Apparel and footwear production is responsible for anywhere between 4 and 8.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions," according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Such a carbon footprint is far larger than … that of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom combined."

While your impact may feel small in comparison, every little bit helps, and you are showing companies that eco-friendly choices matter.

You never know what you will find on the racks at a thrift shop, either, but you may be the next person to spark envy.

"That's a beauty! Wear that with pride. You scored," one user commented.

Someone else was happy for the OP, if a little jealous. "You're so lucky! I'd kill for this jacket. Great find!" they wrote.

Another Redditor was impressed, saying, "Amazing find and good eye."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.