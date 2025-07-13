  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of backyard transformation: 'Brilliant'

"What a difference. Love it."

by Megan Lewis
"What a difference. Love it."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Before-and-afters are always compelling. Whether it's a dramatic home renovation or a striking personal makeover, there's something deeply satisfying about a transformation. But have you ever thought about gardens in this way? 

Australian Native Gardens (@aus.gardens) shows just how striking a garden metamorphosis can be. 

This stunning change was the result of thoughtful design and the use of native plants. At the start of the video, you're met with a standard backyard, but by the end, it's bursting with lush greenery and vibrant native flora. It even features a content cat enjoying the new space. 

Installing a native garden can be transformative, not just visually but ecologically. 

For homeowners, one of the biggest advantages is saving money and resources. Unlike traditional monoculture lawns, which demand constant watering, mowing, and fertilizing, native plant gardens require far less maintenance. 

This translates to lower water bills, reduced need for costly lawn care products, and more free time, not weekends spent behind a mower. Native lawns are much more resilient, better adapted to local climate conditions, and far less prone to pests and disease. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Beyond personal benefits, they support the environment by creating habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are essential to the food supply. 

Eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives can include native grasses, clover lawns, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even replacing part of a traditional lawn can reduce environmental impact while adding beauty and biodiversity. 

It's a smart, sustainable upgrade that benefits both your household and the planet. 

Commenters expressed their excitement over the transformation. One simply wrote, "Brilliant," while another added: "What a difference. Love it." 

While a full garden transformation might feel overwhelming at first, it's all about starting small, taking one step at a time, and building from there. 

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x