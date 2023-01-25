TikToker shares how flipping a tiny switch on your ceiling fan can save you tons of money on your power bill

Keep yourself and the planet cool with a ceiling fan.

This simple machine has been around for more than a century — it’s inexpensive and will save you money on electric bills. And the best part is that it doesn’t need an upgrade.

The scoop

Anyone with a ladder or a stepping stool can take advantage of this ceiling fan hack from Kristen Lowery (loweryhousetohome) on TikTok.

As she explains in the short video, there is a switch located at the base of ceiling fans that controls which direction the blade spins.

On those hot summer days, keep your ceiling fan spinning counterclockwise. The fan will push air down, producing a nice, cool breeze.

When the cold, dark days of winter arrive, switch the fan’s spin direction to clockwise, which will pull hot air upward and disperse it around the room.

How it’s helping

As energy costs become more expensive, reducing energy consumption becomes a priority. Unfortunately, because of temperature rises due to global warming, we have become more dependent on air conditioning, which happens to be one of the most expensive and energy-consuming technologies for staying cool.

Americans spend an incredible $29 billion a year on AC units; globally, air conditioning leads to the release of 1,950 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which equates to 3.94% of all Earth-warming gases emitted.

When using an AC unit, turn on a ceiling fan and you can raise your AC thermostat by 4 degrees Fahrenheit without any negative impact on comfort. It’s estimated that this can save from 15 to 18% in your AC’s energy consumption.

Ditch your AC completely and your electricity bill will no longer break your piggy bank. You could run your ceiling fan 24/7 for a full year, and it will only cost you about $35, whereas an average AC unit will cost about $1 to run for just two hours.

What everyone’s saying

TikTok viewers have shown enthusiasm over Lowery’’s hack. One viewer writes, “It’s 4 am & had to get out of bed immediately – thank you!” Another added, “how is this not viral yet.”

A few TikTok users pointed out that they were a bit confused by the direction the fan was spinning in the video. But Lowery provided a simple explanation, “Use the top view of the fan to determine direction.”

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.