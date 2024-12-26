Homeowner demonstrates how simple ceiling fan adjustment saved them up to 30% on energy bills: 'This is new to me'

"I need to do this."

With exorbitant utility costs eating up your savings, you'll want to find ways to reduce your home energy consumption year-round. You might've never guessed a quick ceiling fan adjustment could do the trick.

The scoop

Tiktoker KayCee (@thekoolkaycee) offers a helpful hack to maintain indoor comfort and keep money in your pocket: Reverse your ceiling fan's circulation.

Depending on the age of your fan, you might need to flip a switch on the motor housing or use the remote it came with. In addition to changing the airflow direction, you'll want to put the fan on low — usually by pulling on the string.

According to KayCee, turning your fan's circulation clockwise in the winter can save you up to 15% on your energy bill. A counterclockwise rotation on medium or high in the summer can save you 30%. As she puts it, every penny counts.

How it's helping

Energy costs have risen by an average of 2% annually in the last decade — from $135 in 2022 to $138 in 2023. This is mainly due to increasing dirty energy costs, renewable energy investments, global wars, and higher demand.

In fact, your HVAC system may account for as much as 50% of your energy bills. Oftentimes, achieving indoor comfort amid increasing costs is vastly out of homeowners' budgets.

Of course, simple changes like installing energy-efficient appliances, utilizing natural light, and even adjusting the ceiling fan can significantly reduce energy use and electricity costs. The U.S. government also helps by offering homeowners a $1,600 tax credit for energy-efficiency retrofits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Weatherizing your home — like adding new insulation or caulking to close air leaks — can also save you $300 annually and ensure indoor comfort.

Meanwhile, companies like Arcadia connect homeowners to community solar platforms without installing expensive rooftop solar panels. Additionally, Tesla has built home-based solar battery storage for continuous power generation — enough to operate dryers and air conditioning units.

Energy upgrades also have environmental benefits. Consider how residential energy use accounts for 20% of polluting gases nationwide. By reducing energy consumption at home, you can improve indoor air quality.

What everyone's saying

"I need to do this," commented one TikToker, to which KayCee enthusiastically responded, "Save that moolah."

"This is new to me," said another TikTok user.

One more TikToker was excited to try the hack. "Ooooo need to do this because I've never done this before," they said.

