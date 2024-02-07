Expert farmer reveals cheap and simple hack to deter critters from eating your garden: ‘It’s an organic way to control those pests’

Because both are natural deterrents that do not harm your plants, they are considered more environmentally friendly than pesticides.

Everyone has their own secrets about how to keep pests off their plants, and one permaculture farmer has a tip worth listening to.

Andre the farmer (@andrethefarmer) shared how he keeps pesky squirrels and bugs away from his garden with some basic kitchen staples.

The scoop

On TikTok, Andre shows the devastation wrought in his cabbage patch by some rogue squirrels during the night. But rest assured, he has a fix to ward off any more visitors.

To keep his brassicas safe from further destruction, Andre equips himself with two shakers of cayenne and cinnamon, which he says will keep the squirrels away.

The cinnamon also deters bugs, he explains, while encouraging root growth — a win-win for your plants.

Applying the spices to the brassicas is easy. Andre sprinkles a good dusting of each over the leaves and advises that you could spread even more if you choose to buy the cinnamon and cayenne pepper in bulk.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“It’s an organic way to control those pests,” he says.

How it’s helping

If you already have cinnamon or cayenne pepper in your spice cupboard, then Andre’s hack presents one very cheap way to deter pests from your garden.

Sprinkling cayenne pepper over your vegetable patch basically uses squirrels’ sense of smell against them. The spice contains the compound “capsaicin,” which squirrels hate because it irritates their mouths, according to the Humane Society.

Cinnamon is another smell that squirrels find repulsive. It is effective against insects, like ants, as well.

Because both are natural deterrents that do not harm your plants, they are considered more environmentally friendly than pesticides, which have been linked to biodiversity loss — particularly the decline of pollinating insects, which are vital for producing the world’s food.

Some pesticides, like neonicotinoids, are even known to impact human health, having been linked to some cancers and heart diseases.

However, learning to grow your own food without pesticides will help you avoid these hazardous effects — as well as reduce harmful pollution associated with food transportation — while enjoying the health benefits of gardening.

Multiple studies have shown that gardening helps people to sneak in more exercise, reduces stress, and alleviates depression.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers liked the clip more than 500 times and chimed in with their own advice.

“I also use wooden kebab skewers with pointy end up to create a fortress,” one person wrote.

“Cayenne water in a pump sprayer is more effective as a [repellent],” another suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.