Woman shares clever trick using empty toilet paper tubes: 'Great idea'

The owner of a cat named Murgel has been working hard to keep their furry friend engaged and entertained.

They recently shared the latest toy they made using a common household item on Murgel's TikTok account (@cat.murgel).

The scoop

"How to keep your cat busy," the owner wrote in the caption of their TikTok video that shows how to set everything up.

The owner simply threaded several empty toilet paper rolls through a string, tied up either end to some chairs, and hid some snacks inside each tube. In no time, Murgel was batting at the rolls and working hard to get to the treats inside.

Other pet owners have folded up toilet paper rolls and hidden snacks inside. Others cut holes in the side to make the prizes a little more accessible.

How it's helping

Pets need mental stimulation to maintain their health. Play is a great way to keep pets engaged, and it doesn't have to involve spending a whole lot of money on new toys. Besides, plastic toys can present all sorts of health risks to pets.

By using even the simplest items from around the home, you can not only keep your cat happy but also prevent items from going straight to landfill.

Cardboard emits methane as it breaks down after being discarded, and the gas captures heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns, like floods and storms. These kinds of disasters incur loads of costs on homeowners, farmers, and society writ large.

It's possible to reuse packaging for all sorts of day-to-day scenarios. Some use toilet paper rolls for gardening or firestarters, for example.

What everyone's saying

Murgel's TikTok followers were keen to make their own pet toys out of everyday household items.

"Great idea!" one community member wrote.

"I'm trying this!" another replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





