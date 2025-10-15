Homeowner shares satisfying photos of DIY couch repair project: 'It's just fantastic'

Cat-scratched furniture doesn't necessarily mean a trip to the dump — embroidery thread could be the colorful answer you're searching for.

Cat owners know there's no sound worse than the familiar shredding of claws embedded in your favorite furniture. However, if you do have a feline with a fondness for mangling furnishings, you could turn to the "r/Visiblemending" subreddit for tips on how to stylishly hide the evidence.

One poster had the brilliant idea to use embroidery thread to add a rainbow design to the edge of their couch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're a rookie with a needle and thread, it might be worth practicing your stitches on something slightly easier to maneuver than a sofa, but if you know the basics of sewing, this simple trick shouldn't be outside your wheelhouse.

All you have to do is take a selection of colored embroidery thread and sew back and forth over the damage, hiding it behind layers of cotton. Once you're done, you should have a panel of embroidery covering up any sign of misbehaving cats.

The Redditor suggested using a punching tool to get through the tough leather of their sofa, rather than struggling to pierce it with an embroidery needle.

This hack offers a simple way to add a touch of extra flair to your furniture while also mending damage. The trick wouldn't cost more than a few bucks in threads and a needle, if you don't already have some lying around at home, and would eliminate the need to buy a new sofa or pay to have it upholstered, which would save you a fortune.

Additionally, mending things rather than buying replacements is a great way to generate less waste. Especially with smaller, cheaper objects like clothes, any sign of damage might prompt you to go shopping for a new one, but learning to mend can teach you a handy new skill, save you money, and keep trash out of landfills.

"It's just fantastic," one impressed Redditor commented.

"I am just about to mend my couch!" another added. "Love the result and appreciate how awkward the angles are to work with!"

One user praised the original poster's craftiness, remarking, "This is so cute!! You did a great job on it!"

