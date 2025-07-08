Cat owner shares clever way to make use of old plastic water bottle lids: 'This is genius'

This is one way of hydrating a house cat that lacks an affinity for its water bowl.

Believe it or not, cats that do not drink enough water is a longstanding concern. The problem is a result of their desert-dwelling ancestry and insatiable prey drive.

TikToker Harvey the Ragamuffin (@its.me.harveyy) found a way to tickle a cat's prey drive while also hydrating it with a simple but ingenious method.

The scoop

The creator took a rectangular baking dish, filled it with about a half inch of water, and placed small plastic bottle caps in it, bottom side up. For each floating bottle cap, there was one Churu Bite.

Churu Bites are popular treats, and the cat looked more than eager to begin the retrieval process, though it took in more water than treats.

How it's helping

Today's house cats are descendants of wildcats. Like most creatures living in arid climates, these ancient cats didn't have access to rivers, rain puddles, ponds, or other bodies of water.

They primarily hydrated from the blood of their prey. House cats have no such luxury, since most people don't capture living prey and release it in the house.

There are other ways to go about hydrating a house cat that lacks an affinity for its water bowl, such as pouring water over their dry food. Wet cat food delivers some hydration, but it's not always enough.

The creator's method is unique and indulges Harvey's prey drive while also tricking the cat into hydrating. This is an activity that should be monitored just in case your feline tries to consume a plastic cap.

The idea is to create playtime and foster healthy hydration. It's also an excellent use for otherwise useless water bottle caps. With so much plastic ending up in the ocean and landfills, finding unique applications for some of it helps reduce waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were delighted with the repurposed bottle caps.

"Mine just knocked the treats into the water then scooped them with her paw," one said. "She had a blast tho."

Another added: "This is genius!!! I'm going to do this but for my adult cats. I think they'd love it."

