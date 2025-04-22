Cat owner shares brilliant money-saving to reuse old bottle caps: 'Such a great idea'

Looking for ways to give your cats a little more work for their treats? A cat owner shared a video on TikTok of an enrichment toy they created for their two tuxedo cats, and the cats were very curious and entertained.

The scoop

The cat owner behind Sake & Sushi Tuxedo Twins (@sake_and_sushi) put together a simple, free activity that gave their kitties a little more excitement as they tried to secure some treats.

"All you need is a sheet pan filled with water [and] some bottle caps with treats in them," they said, as the video shows the two cats fishing for the treats.

Cat enrichment is simply another way to describe cat toys that exercise their brains and reduce boredom. Enrichment can reduce your cat's stress and help them remain "psychologically and physiologically healthy."

"Sushi is extremely food motivated so he was into it," they said in a comment.

How it's helping

While single-use plastic isn't great for the environment, it is nice to find secondary uses for plastic items. While the three R's — reduce, reuse, recycle — are sustainable staples, reusing is considered even better for the environment than recycling. This is primarily due to not all recycling actually getting recycled.

A 2017 University of Georgia study estimated that of the 6.3 billion tons of global recycling, only 9% was actually recycled, while 79% was left in landfills.

Reusing items instead of discarding them also helps reduce the demand for raw materials like water, minerals, and trees, as well as the energy required to manufacture new goods. It also keeps excess waste out of landfills, minimizing pollution. As waste decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, which significantly contributes to the changing climate.

Not to mention, making stuff like this at home can really help your wallet. Cat enrichment toys can get really expensive online and in stores. Need more ideas on how to reuse other household items? Check out our guide on repurposing containers.

What everyone's saying

The cat lovers of TikTok were gushing over this easy, free toy idea.

One commenter said, "This is such a great idea!"

Another TikTok user tried it right away: "Just did this [right now] and he stayed stuck on it for a good 20 mins."

ASPCA also has a list of cat enrichment toys that you can make yourself at home by reusing some other household byproducts, like toilet paper rolls.

Before you toss something in the trash, take a moment to see if it could be repurposed into something fun for your cat. A little creativity goes a long way toward keeping your pet engaged, cutting down on waste, and saving money. Small changes can make a big difference — especially for your furry friend.

