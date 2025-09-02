Shopper stunned to find designer item nestled among thrift store accessories: 'I have genuinely never been more envious'

A shopper has shared their delight at finding a designer treasure from the 2000s for less than $30.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper posted an image of a rare Alexander McQueen purse from 2009 that they bought from their local Salvation Army for just $29.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am someone who absolutely adores y2k/early 2010s fashion, so this was an incredible find," the shopper wrote.

People regularly shop at thrift stores in the hope of uncovering rare treasures like this. Second-hand stores, garage sales, and online marketplaces can be great places to find vintage apparel that has stood the test of time, along with unique luxury pieces that you won't find on the high street.

Thrift stores are also great places to find everyday necessities, such as clothes, shoes, kitchenware, homewares, and toys, at affordable prices. People who shop at thrift stores often find high-quality goods at bargain prices, helping them save money buying what they need while also buying higher-quality items that will last a lot longer. According to a report by CouponFollow, the average person can save $1,700 a year shopping secondhand, which is a considerable sum.

Not only does thrifting save shoppers a lot of cash, but it can also turn a profit. Deeply discounted luxury items like this Alexander McQueen purse retail for a significantly higher price than what a secondhand shopper will pay for them.

Many people looking to live more sustainably also turn to thrift stores to find what they need. Thrifting contributes to a circular economy by extending the life of items that would have otherwise been thrown out. The rise of fast fashion, for example, has led to an increase in the amount of clothes thrown away every year, leading to overflowing landfills and environmental pollution. Buying quality goods at thrift stores instead of fast fashion can significantly reduce waste, which is great for the planet.

Several commenters were amazed by this incredible find. One person wrote, "I have genuinely never been more envious of someone in this sub than I am of you."

While another added, "Incredible find! Congratulations! This is the kind of thing I come to the sub to see.

