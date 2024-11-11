Commuter shares maddening daily encounter with selfish drivers: 'I am going to ... lose it'

This creates so much traffic that the student's commute is sometimes double the time it should take.

An exasperated commuter expressed their annoyance at drivers who take advantage of the carpool lane. The commuter, a student who relies on the bus to get home from school, explained how cars cut off the bus and enter the carpool lane.

This creates so much traffic that the student's commute is sometimes double the time it should take.

"They also clog up the carpool exit so much that we had to wait through three light cycles, which caused me to miss my transfer," wrote the Redditor. "I am going to f****** lose it."

The carpool lane is a separate lane designated only for buses, emergency vehicles, taxis, and cars with three or more passengers. However, across the U.S., drivers ignore these rules and merge into the carpool lane to avoid traffic.

For individuals riding public transportation, this is incredibly frustrating. As more cars congest the carpool lane, buses get stuck in traffic, forcing passengers to miss their connections.

Redditors empathized with the frustrated commuter.

"Cars ruin everything for everyone," responded one user.

"Carpool lanes are pointless," wrote another Redditor. "They should be bus-only, and preferably concrete separated like a BRT."

Transitioning away from car-centric cities can help alleviate many of the common problems commuters and pedestrians face on the road. Walkable cities are not only easier for residents to navigate but also safer for pedestrians.

By taking alternative forms of transportation, such as biking, walking, and riding public transport, you can also significantly reduce your cost of living.

You can also reduce your environmental footprint. Each time you avoid driving a car, you help decrease the total amount of harmful, planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere.

Redditors continued to discuss drivers' disregard for the carpool lane rules.

"Problems just arise because people are bad people and there is little enforcement," commented one user.

