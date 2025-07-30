Mom shares hack to remove foul odor from carpets with one simple ingredient: 'It worked'

After trying everything to remove the odor brought on by her daughter getting sick on the carpet, one mom was inspired to test a traditional cleaning hack to remove the odor. To her surprise, the hack worked brilliantly, removing the stench and leaving a clean, soft carpet in its place.

"I have tried everything to get this odor and the stench out," the mom, Alexa (@alexamariebrownie), stated at the start of the video. "So now I'm going to try this old baking soda trick to see if it works."

The scoop

To try the hack for yourself, all you need is baking soda — the versatile, simple ingredient that one probably already has lying around the house. Just sprinkle it all over where the odor lies, leave it for a little while, and vacuum up the excess.

In an update the mom provided in the comment section, she revealed that "It worked…the big stench is gone!"

How it's helping

Viewers loved the hack not just because it worked, but because they could forgo carpet cleaning treatments for a simple and affordable method instead.

Carpet cleaners, usually used to remove stenches and stains from carpets, can make a dent in one's savings. Some estimates suggest that a carpet cleaning service can cost around $150 just for smaller rooms. Alternatively, baking soda, if it's not already in the pantry, runs about $1 at most grocery stores, indicating a huge amount of savings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

More concerningly, chemicals used in carpet cleaners have been known to supercharge the air pollution in your home, which can cause respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and skin irritation.

Aspen Clean clarified that studies have shown long-term exposure to these chemicals "can be linked to chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease." It added that "Kawasaki Syndrome is also a rare illness that some scientists suggest may be triggered by the toxic chemicals in carpet cleaners."

These chemicals also have an impact on the wider atmosphere, causing harm to the ecosystems surrounding your home.

Baking soda, thus, is a perfect solution to bypassing the hazardous risks involved with these high-priced, time-inefficient carpet cleaning methods, without sacrificing the results.

What everyone's saying

Dozens of commenters were eager to share how helpful they found the hack.

"I'm doing this," wrote one, after finding their carpet in the same state as the original poster's.

Others expressed the same thanks for similar instances.

"Hungover seventeen-year-old here," wrote one cheeky commenter. "Thank you for your time!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







