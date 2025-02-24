Cleaning expert reveals helpful tip for removing pesky dents in your carpet: 'Wow, I didn't know this'

When heavy furniture sits on a carpet for a long time, it causes ugly depressions and can permanently damage carpet fibers.

Fortunately, there are natural, chemical-free ways to fix carpet dents so you don't have to splurge on a professional cleaning service.

The scoop

In a popular Instagram post, Lindsay from Dazlin Cleaning (@dazlincleaning) shared her clever hack for quick carpet dent removal.

"An excellent tip, worth a reshare," she wrote. "Have you tried this?"

In the video, Lindsay demonstrates using a steam iron and a slightly damp cloth on a carpet. She explains that you can use an iron, steam cleaner, or garment steamer to relax and fluff the carpet fibers back up to how they used to be.

How it's helping

Lindsay's carpet dent hack is helpful because it restores the original look of damaged carpeting without spending any money. It can cheaply and easily improve the aesthetic of a room with items you likely already have around the house.

Professional carpet cleaning services often use toxic chemicals to remove stains and other damage. Using Lindsay's tip, you can keep chemicals out of your home rather than breathe in fumes or put your skin at risk of a reaction when you touch the carpet.

Social media is filled with hacks that help you live a cleaner, greener life while saving money and protecting the planet. For example, influencers have shared tips for everything from cleaning grimy cutting boards to refreshing wool clothing to making stainless steel appliances shine.

Fortunately, you can make many natural cleaning products at home with simple, affordable ingredients to keep chemicals out of your home and save you time and money while completing household chores.

What everyone's saying

Instagrammers loved Lindsay's carpet dent hack and shared their reactions and appreciation for the idea in the comment section.

"Wow I didn't know this!!" one user wrote. "Brilliant hack."

Another commented, "This is genius."

"Oooo, such a great tip," someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



