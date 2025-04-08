Officials crack down on wide range of products due to safety risks — here's what's happening

There's still a long way to go.

From mislabeled cosmetics to hazardous produce disinfectants, environmental inspectors in Luxembourg had a busy year cracking down on businesses that failed to meet safety standards. A new report from the Luxembourg Environment Agency detailed how the country worked to hold companies accountable in 2024, protecting public health and the environment in the process.

The agency carried out 401 inspections last year to "ensure compliance with environmental legislation across Luxembourg." The recently reported results indicate that there's still a long way to go before Luxembourg businesses comply with environmental standards.

While some of the inspections were part of regular monitoring, others were in response to public complaints. A total of 427 complaints were made to the agency in 2024. About half of those complaints were made by citizens, while the rest were by public agencies or local police. Complaints often cited concerns about pollution, waste management, or noise.

As part of its 2024 inspections, the agency analyzed 219 everyday items from online and physical shops, testing for "accurate labeling, safe and legal chemical composition, and correct licensing," according to the Luxembourg Times. In 2024, the agency specifically focused on windshield washer fluids, floor mats, menstrual cups, jewelry, cosmetics, and e-cigarettes. Of the 219 products tested, 28 were pulled from shelves following the inspection. That's a 12.8% failure rate.

Other inspections targeted disinfectants used in food processing and production, including "those used in school canteens and corporate catering services," per the agency. Of the 212 products tested, 31 were banned because of noncompliance with agency standards. Additionally, 10 sales bans of swimming pool water disinfectants were imposed after testing 21 such products. The agency also banned two noncompliant vehicle-refinishing products after testing 25 such products.

Another 43 companies in various fields had their refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pump facilities inspected for compliance with pollution regulations. Thirty-two of them failed the inspection. Since the inspections, 14 have rectified the issues, which were mostly related to staff certification, gas cylinder labeling, and mandatory leak test documentation.

The agency also conducted 34 large-scale operations targeting shipments of waste crossing the borders with Belgium, France, and Germany. In collaboration with customs and police, agents checked 1,685 vehicles and issued 222 sanctions with fines totaling €41,500 ($44,780).

Regular environmental inspections like those by the Luxembourg Environment Agency are essential to curb pollution, ensure safer consumer products, and hold businesses accountable for their impact on the planet. While violations highlight unfortunate environmental challenges, they also drive necessary change, pushing businesses toward safer, more sustainable practices.

