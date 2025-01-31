Cleaning expert shares tips to make stainless steel shine using only household ingredients: So glad I know about this ... now'

For many people, stainless steel appliances are the dream, but this metal can be hard to keep clean in the kitchen. One cleaning expert on TikTok showed their favorite way to clean their range hood.

The Dirt with Dani (@thedirtwithdani) shares incredible cleaning tips for your home. Dani's videos show how to do more with fewer, more natural ingredients. In one clip, they take viewers through their preferred method for cleaning stainless steel.

This tip is simple, but it will take some serious elbow grease. To get your steel grease-free, you will need a microfiber cloth and a cleaning powder. Dani uses Power Paste, but there are plenty of other natural cleaning powders on the market. You can even use eggshells to make your own cleaning powder.

Once you have your tools, Dani recommends rubbing down the appliance with a damp cloth before applying the cleaning powder. Next, you will need to spend some time scrubbing the whole thing down until you reach bare steel.

Dani explains that you want to remove all layers of dirt, grime, and cleaning materials because stainless steel forms its own protective layer. The material reacts with oxygen in something called passivation. According to Advanced Plating Technologies: "Passivation of stainless steel is a process that removes free iron from the surface of a stainless component and at the same time promotes the formation of a thin, dense, oxide protective barrier."

This cleaning tip will help you keep your home in tip-top shape and avoid more caustic chemicals. Many cleaning powders are made from ingredients such as clay, soda ash, and baking soda.

One of the reasons why people choose to avoid harsh cleaners is due to volatile organic compounds (VOCs). According to the American Lung Association: "Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are gases that are emitted into the air from products or processes. Some are harmful by themselves, including some that cause cancer."

Using more natural ingredients can help protect you and your family. In addition, many natural cleaning products, such as vinegar and baking soda, are multipurpose, so you can use them over and over in nearly every room in your home.

Fans of less harsh cleaning were happy to learn this tip.

"I learned things today," one person wrote.

Someone else shared their experience with chemical cleaners: "That looks good! Better than I could ever get the ovens clean when I [used] the chemicals, the fumes burned into my skin. So glad I know about this powder now!"

Another person joked: "It's almost like there's a reason it's 'stainless' steel and not just 'steel.'"

