Woman shares incredible tip for getting rid of carpet stains using common household materials: 'You're a lifesaver'

Whether you have kids, pets, or are just a messy eater prone to spills, getting an annoying stain out of your carpet is a hassle that nobody enjoys.

Not only can stains be tough to get out, but they sometimes require the use of harsh chemicals that are harmful to the environment and even your health. Thankfully, one handy TikToker may have the perfect solution to make cleaning a little easier.

The scoop

Although baking soda acts as a highly useful leavening agent in baking, it is also one-half of a powerful cleaning agent when mixed with hydrogen peroxide.

To demonstrate its effectiveness, TikToker Erika (@finnjonas826) shared a short clip that put the combination to the test.



In the video, Erika stands over a stain on their carpet. After sprinkling baking soda over the stain, the TikToker then pours on hydrogen peroxide diluted with warm water.

After letting the combination work for a moment, they then gently scrub the carpet with a brush in order to properly disperse the mixture.

Once everything is properly worked into the stain, the slight reaction between the two ingredients will help lift out many stains. Then, all you have to do is pat the area dry with a towel and repeat as needed until you achieve the desired results.

How it's helping

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide work together as a stain remover by leveraging both an abrasive effect and bleaching action.

Baking soda's mild abrasive qualities help to physically lift stains by gently scrubbing the affected area. It also has absorbent properties, which can help to draw out stains, particularly many types of grease and oils.

Meanwhile, hydrogen peroxide acts as a mild bleaching agent, especially for any organic stains. It works by releasing oxygen, which helps to break down the chemical bonds in the stain, lifting it from the surface.

While each ingredient is an effective cleaning agent, they are each considered eco-friendly.

It is important to note that while the combination can be effective as a cleaner, you should always avoid storing the mixture in a closed container, as it can build up pressure and potentially lead to a mildly explosive reaction.

It's also advised to wear gloves when handling a baking soda and hydrogen peroxide mixture, as it could lead to skin irritation.

The combination of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide works so well that researchers have explored more uses for the solution.

A team of scientists in Colombia tested a highly concentrated combination of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide as a method to treat wastewater.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users were impressed with the simple hack, especially one user who owned a cat.

"Omg. You're a life saver," the user exclaimed. "I've been so upset about the stains from my cat. I thought I'd have to get it professionally cleaned."

Another user shared their own cleaning hack that used baking soda and another common household ingredient.

"Baking soda and vinegar works amazing too," they noted.

