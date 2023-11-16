Tenant outraged after landlord didn’t send warning for potentially lethal situation: ‘Disgusting negligence on his part’

To top it all off, the landlord acted like they didn’t even understand what they had done wrong.

One renter was recently put in danger after their negligent landlord failed to inform them about a gas leak in the building. And to top it all off, the landlord acted like they didn’t even understand what they had done wrong. The tenant shared the exchange with the r/LandlordLove Subreddit.

Photo Credit: u/robertomundo / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/robertomundo / Reddit

“If there is ever a gas leak in this home or any emergency situation … you need to immediately notify me and all other tenants that may be unaware of the situation,” the tenant wrote.

When the landlord replied, ignoring the point entirely, that they had already resolved the situation, the tenant wrote, “I’m glad it’s resolved, but that isn’t my point. Gas leaks can be dangerous and just because we’re in different units doesn’t mean you don’t have to tell me about a potentially harmful situation.”

Unbelievably, the landlord continued to push back, writing, “I sent my guy over there to fix the problem. I don’t know what else you want me to tell you.”

As the tenant correctly pointed out, gas leaks can be incredibly dangerous, and everyone living in a house with a gas leak needs to be immediately informed to get out until the area is checked.

In many cases, carbon monoxide leaks are caused by gas stoves — for a safer option, many people are switching to electric appliances instead. However, renters don’t often have that choice. If you are stuck with a gas stove, here are some tips for how to use it in the safest manner.

The commenters on the Reddit thread agreed that the landlord behaved disgracefully.

“Disgusting negligence on his part, you should report him or else he won’t learn his lesson and this could potentially be harmful to you or someone else,” wrote one commenter.

“I really don’t think you’re overreacting OP. I was a firefighter for a few years and when there was a gas leak we used to park the truck down the street,” wrote another.

“His ignorance put your life at risk,” a third chimed in. “I’m flabbergasted reading the landlord’s defensive posturing, and inability to comprehend how dangerous a gas leak is and how he should have informed you immediately. I’m glad you’re OK.”

