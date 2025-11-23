Gardener sparks debate after sharing surprisingly simple method to keep yard weed-free: 'I should try this'

"I have been using this method for a while now, and it seems to work well."

Say goodbye to weeds with just a few pieces of cardboard.

The scoop

Ridding your yard of weeds can seem like an impossible task, especially if you're trying to avoid using chemical-filled pesticides.

However, one nifty tactic shared on the r/gardening subreddit offers a weed suppressant that won't damage your local ecosystem, and you probably already have it lying around your house.

"Trying cardboard weed barrier method," the poster wrote, attaching a picture of their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Making a weed barrier out of flattened cardboard boxes is delightfully simple and effective.

Simply choose an area of land, put down a layer of cardboard, cover it with mulch, and plant anything your heart desires on top. The OP is topping theirs with straw.

"Last year I just did straw and still got a ton of weeds," they explained. "This year will be cardboard with a layer of straw on top. Hopefully it's a little more successful."

If you're concerned that glue or ink from the boxes could harm your plants, use plain brown cardboard. While most inks are biodegradable, glossy or wax-covered cardboards will not break down in the soil.

How it's helping

Using this weed-suppressant method is not only cheap but also keeps your garden looking gorgeous without relying on harmful chemicals.

Gardening and growing your own food are amazing ways to unwind, with many studies citing the mental and physical health benefits. You could also save a small fortune on your grocery bills if you grow your own fruit and veggies, and many people say homegrown produce is the tastiest.

As if that isn't reason enough, growing your own crops can also have a massive positive impact on the planet. Instead of getting your food mass-produced, shipped in from distant countries, and wrapped in plastic packaging, eating crops that were grown in your own backyard is bound to be kinder to the environment.

What everyone's saying

While some Redditors warned against using straw, as it can carry seeds and actually lead to weed growth, many had seen the cardboard method work, and others were excited to try it.

"I should try this," one Reddit user commented, impressed by the original poster's gardening hack.

"A native plant community garden near me that I volunteered at did this method around the borders of the garden for underneath some border stones," another added. "Worked great with some wood chips on top."

Someone familiar with the technique shared their experience. "Nice! I have been using this method for a while now, and it seems to work well. Happy planting friend!"

