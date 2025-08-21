Savvy parent gets creative with new children's toy using unexpected item: 'Very clever'

Not only is this DIY project an example of creative parenting, it's also a win for the wallet.

One parent's resourcefulness is winning hearts online after they turned a piece of discarded cardboard into hours of fun for their child.

In a post to the r/Upcycling subreddit, a parent shared how they painted an old delivery box flap to create a toy car ramp for their son.

The hand-painted ramp, complete with road markings, sidewalks, and even manhole covers, earned praise for its detail and clever reuse of everyday materials.

Reusing and upcycling everyday items, like turning delivery box cardboard into a toy ramp, keeps materials in use longer and slows the steady flow of waste into landfills.

Every time something is given a "second life," it delays the need for new resources to be extracted, processed, and shipped. Even small, creative projects can add up; if millions of households extended the life of common goods by just a few months, the reduction in manufacturing pollution and packaging waste would be significant.

Cardboard is an especially impactful material to reuse. While it is recyclable, the recycling process still requires energy, water, and transportation, which contribute to pollution.

Upcycling skips that step entirely, which means avoiding those emissions while also cutting demand for new paper products.

Not only is this DIY project an example of creative parenting, it's also a win for the wallet.

Repurposing materials you already have means skipping a trip to the store and the expense that comes with it while still delivering something your child will love. It's the same thrifty mindset behind other smart reuse ideas, like turning clutter into store credit.

Commenters loved the idea and the cardboard ramp's thoughtful touches.

"Very clever!" said one commenter.

"And it has sidewalks! Very inclusive!" another noted.

"And manhole covers-placed correctly!!! Where I am at, those thing are right where your tire goes," joked a third.

