  • Business Business

Authorities issue city-wide ban on deadly manufacturing process — here's what it means for public health

The task force will begin regular inspections and file legal charges against offenders.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
The task force will begin regular inspections and file legal charges against offenders.

Photo Credit: iStock

Authorities in India are cracking down on illegal plastic-related industrial activities after public outcry over foul-smelling, health-threatening pollution. 

As The Tribune reported, officials have rolled out a multi-agency task force to ensure unauthorized plastic processing and recycling facilities within Bahadurgarh residential zones and agricultural areas cease operations in accordance with a ban on such activities. 

The task force will begin regular inspections and file legal charges against offenders to bring Bahadurgarh into compliance with environmental safety regulations. 

India is among the countries that generally have a better plastic recycling rate than the United States, whose abysmal rate — as low as 5% — led the nonprofit Greenpeace to dub plastic recycling stateside a "dead-end street." 

Yet robust recycling alone can't eliminate the hundreds of millions of tons of toxic plastic waste entering our ecosystems each year — or erase the dirty fuel-derived, heat-trapping pollution that enters the atmosphere during plastic manufacturing. 

That's one reason why India and other governments have taken steps to ban single-use plastics, while more and more consumers are beginning to choose plastic-free products

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

However, although recycling is usually better than sending existing plastics to landfills, unauthorized facilities in Bahadurgarh were defying environmental norms, openly burning plastic and releasing harmful fumes that exacerbate respiratory illnesses like asthma. 

The illegal operations also caused groundwater contamination and degraded agricultural soil, threatening to disrupt the livelihoods of farmers. 

Moreover, when authorities investigated, they discovered extensive misuse of domestic electricity lines, which can lead to grid strain that disrupts power supply to homes. In certain circumstances, this can prove to be deadly. 

A warming climate has supercharged extreme weather events globally, and last year, 71% of people in India reported experiencing severe heat waves, according to a survey by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Heat is the top weather-related killer worldwide.

Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

Yes — always 💯

Yes — often 😷

Yes — sometimes 😟

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Key officials enforcing the crackdown include the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Superintending Engineer of UHBVNL, District Town Planner, and the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, according to The Tribune

Authorities are also asking residents to actively safeguard community health by reporting suspicious plastic burning or unauthorized operations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x